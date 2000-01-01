Our customer summit might be over, but you can still watch the keynote sessions on demand.
Enjoy!
Modernizing the Platform that Powers OOH
Francois Hechme, VP of Products, Broadsign
Gavin Lee, Senior Director of Product, Broadsign
Discover our key focus areas for 2024. Watch as Francois & Gavin provide the latest updates to our platform evolution, our trading capabilities, and our plans for AI.
Evolving your Business with Audience Campaigns
Daan Krijnen, Head of Innovations, Ocean Outdoor
Pascal Arntz, Revenue Manager, Ocean Outdoor
Hear the highlights from Ocean Outdoor's session on how they used Broadsign's ad server, Audience Campaigns, to increase fill rates, revenue and flexibility in their offerings.
Omnichannel: Claiming the Lion's Share
Judita Jersovaite, Global Head of DOOH Solutions, Group M
Running the programmatic division at Group M, Judita Jersovaite shares her agency perspective on ensuring that more OOH inventory is included in agency client buys.
The Future of Static Out-of-Home
Catherine Lee, Product Marketing Specialist, Broadsign
In this session, our product marketing specialist, Catherine Lee, shares the latest insights from our brand-new State of Static Out-of-Home report.
Panel: Revenue Growth through Automation
Gavin Lee, Senior Director of Product, Broadsign
Annie Rickard, OOH Capital
Ben Milne, Dentsu
We invited three OOH industry veterans to share their insights and perspectives on how automation for direct selling can help media owners improve their bottom lines.