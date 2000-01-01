Broadsign Platform Overview
Our customer summit might be over, but you can still watch the keynote sessions on demand.

Enjoy!

Broadsign Connect

See the highlights from our 2024 Customer Summit in Barcelona, Spain!

Watch

Modernizing the Platform that Powers OOH

Francois Hechme, VP of Products, Broadsign

Gavin Lee, Senior Director of Product, Broadsign

Discover our key focus areas for 2024. Watch as Francois & Gavin provide the latest updates to our platform evolution, our trading capabilities, and our plans for AI.

Watch

Evolving your Business with Audience Campaigns

Daan Krijnen, Head of Innovations, Ocean Outdoor

Pascal Arntz, Revenue Manager, Ocean Outdoor

Hear the highlights from Ocean Outdoor's session on how they used Broadsign's ad server, Audience Campaigns, to increase fill rates, revenue and flexibility in their offerings.

Watch

Omnichannel: Claiming the Lion's Share

Judita Jersovaite, Global Head of DOOH Solutions, Group M

Running the programmatic division at Group M, Judita Jersovaite shares her agency perspective on ensuring that more OOH inventory is included in agency client buys.

Watch

The Future of Static Out-of-Home

Catherine Lee, Product Marketing Specialist, Broadsign

In this session, our product marketing specialist, Catherine Lee, shares the latest insights from our brand-new State of Static Out-of-Home report.

Watch

Panel: Revenue Growth through Automation

Gavin Lee, Senior Director of Product, Broadsign

Annie Rickard, OOH Capital

Ben Milne, Dentsu

We invited three OOH industry veterans to share their insights and perspectives on how automation for direct selling can help media owners improve their bottom lines.

Watch