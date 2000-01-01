Broadsign Platform Overview
Inventory Packages

Financial Services

Deliver contextually relevant DOOH ads at moments when consumers are likely to be thinking about payment, like promoting credit card cash-back rewards at the gas pump or checkout counter.

Explore our Financial Services package

Audience Segment

Audience Segment

Consumers

Points of Interest

Points of Interest

Transit, Airports, Banks

Dayparts

Dayparts

  • Work hours
  • Peak commute hours
Venue Types

Venue Types

  • Audience: All screens that index against the intended audience
  • Place-based: Banks and residences
  • Outdoor: Billboard, urban panels, and transit shelters within proximity to financial institutions
Moments

Moments

Play relevant ads based on currencies, interest rates, cryptocurrency and commodities

Discover our "Financial Services" audience segments

Build your own custom package

Work with our marketplace team to build your personal custom package based on your advertising strategy and key campaign objectives.

Increase brand awareness and consideration for financial services

  • Deliver ads at moments where consumers are likely to be thinking about payments, like at the gas pump
  • Drive awareness on a mass-reach scale by targeting specific audiences with ads, like travel rewards for frequent flyers
  • Place ads in key neighbourhoods where your target audience resides or within proximity to your retail locations

Promote brand trust and loyalty with digital out-of-home

Browse our playbook for unique ways marketers can leverage out-of-home to drive brand awareness and lift sales.

Great Financial Services Campaigns

IG Wealth Management boosts brand funnel metrics with programmatic DOOH

Demographics

Adults aged 35-65, Business professionals, High-income individuals

Strategy

Programmatic capabilities like unique audience and venue targeting used to reach desired demographics.
+20M impressions
704 venues
1048 screens
See the case study

