Deliver a more engagingHealthcareExperience
Increase patient engagement and improve the healthcare experience with information and ads delivered on a secure digital signage Platform.Request a Live Demo
Informed patients are empowered patients
Improve communication between patients and health professionals by displaying relevant, targeted and informative content in every location.
All your screens in one place
From information kiosks to waiting room screens and everything in between, efficiently manage every screen in every practice from one centralized platform that easily scales as your digital signage network grows.Discover our content and network management solutions
Relevant messaging for each audience
High-quality, relevant content puts patients at ease and helps healthcare businesses run smoothly. Empower local teams to create brand-consistent messaging like hours of operation, wait times and business policies, no technical ability required.Learn more about local signage messaging
Flexible Ad Sales that drive revenue
Generate more revenue with advertising delivered across your signage network, with both direct and programmatic ad sales supported.Empower your team with campaign planningSell programmatically with our programmatic SSP
“ Broadsign allows us to easily manage content on thousands of screens across the country from one single location. ”— Health Media Network —
Trusted by leading Healthcare Networks
Want to learn how to create a great digital signage network?Download our eBook
Security your network can rely on
Keep your signage network and data safe with industry-leading security, monitoring and alerting features.Learn more