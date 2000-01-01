Inventory Packages
Healthcare & Pharma
Deliver healthcare messaging directly to the general public by placing informative, engaging DOOH ads in high-traffic areas, and keeping audiences up-to-date on health recommendations, products, and services.
Audience Segments
General Public, Pharmacy Patrons
Points of Interest
Point-of-care facilities, Pharmacies, Hospitals
Dayparts
- Work hours
- Peak commute hours
Venue Types
- Audience: All screens that index against the intended audience
- Place-based: Hospitals, pharmacies and doctor's offices
- Outdoor: Billboard, urban panels and transit shelters within proximity to pharmacies and point-of-care offices
Boost awareness for healthcare & pharma brands
- Deliver healthcare messages directly to the general public by running DOOH ads in high-traffic areas
- Advertise new products or services in long-dwell time venues where audiences are thinking about health benefits, like doctor's offices
- Place DOOH ads in close proximity to care centres and clinics that include directions or clinic hours
Put a spotlight on health & well-being with digital out-of-home
Browse our playbook for unique ways marketers can leverage out-of-home to drive brand awareness and lift sales.
