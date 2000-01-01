Broadsign Platform Overview
Campaign PlanningAudience Campaigns & Ad ServingContent & Network ManagementStatic CampaignsProgrammatic Supply-Side PlatformLocal Signage Messaging
Our Plans
Launch a Programmatic DOOH Campaign
Inventory PackagesDSP PartnersBroadsign Ads
DOOHXCase Studies
Customer SpotlightsEBooks and WebinarsUpcoming EventsBlogDOOHX
Broadsign PlatformContent & Network ManagementBroadsign ControlGuaranteed CampaignsBroadsign DirectStatic CampaignsBroadsign AyudaProgrammatic CampaignsBroadsign ReachLocal Signage MessagingBroadsign PublishBroadsign Ads
Français

Inventory Packages

Healthcare & Pharma

Deliver healthcare messaging directly to the general public by placing informative, engaging DOOH ads in high-traffic areas, and keeping audiences up-to-date on health recommendations, products, and services.

Explore our Healthcare & Pharma package

Audience Segments

Audience Segments

General Public, Pharmacy Patrons

Points of Interest

Points of Interest

Point-of-care facilities, Pharmacies, Hospitals

Dayparts

Dayparts

  • Work hours
  • Peak commute hours
Venue Types

Venue Types

  • Audience: All screens that index against the intended audience
  • Place-based: Hospitals, pharmacies and doctor's offices
  • Outdoor: Billboard, urban panels and transit shelters within proximity to pharmacies and point-of-care offices

Discover our "Healthcare & Pharma" audience segments

No packages match what you're searching for. Please try different keywords.

Build your own custom package

Work with our marketplace team to build your personal custom package based on your advertising strategy and key campaign objectives.

Boost awareness for healthcare & pharma brands

  • Deliver healthcare messages directly to the general public by running DOOH ads in high-traffic areas
  • Advertise new products or services in long-dwell time venues where audiences are thinking about health benefits, like doctor's offices
  • Place DOOH ads in close proximity to care centres and clinics that include directions or clinic hours

Put a spotlight on health & well-being with digital out-of-home

Browse our playbook for unique ways marketers can leverage out-of-home to drive brand awareness and lift sales.

Find the right audience segment for your campaign

Explore our Inventory Packages

See full inventory packages

Talk to a Broadsign media specialist today!