Broadsign Platform Overview
Campaign PlanningAudience Campaigns & Ad ServingContent & Network ManagementStatic CampaignsProgrammatic Supply-Side PlatformLocal Signage Messaging
Our Plans
Launch a Programmatic DOOH Campaign
Inventory PackagesDSP PartnersBroadsign Ads
DOOHXCase Studies
Customer SpotlightsEBooks and WebinarsUpcoming EventsBlogDOOHX
Broadsign PlatformContent & Network ManagementBroadsign ControlGuaranteed CampaignsBroadsign DirectStatic CampaignsBroadsign AyudaProgrammatic CampaignsBroadsign ReachLocal Signage MessagingBroadsign PublishBroadsign Ads
Français

Inventory Packages

Quick Service Restaurants

Boost top-of-mind awareness for your restaurants with DOOH ads that run during peak hours or as consumers move about their daily journey - day or night!

Explore our Quick Service Restaurants package

Audience Segment

Audience Segment

Foodies

Points of Interest

Points of Interest

Restaurants, Office towers, Business parks

Dayparts

Dayparts

  • Game day schedules
  • Lunch hour schedules
Venue Types

Venue Types

  • Audience: All screens that index against the intended audience
  • Place-based: Restaurants, bars and food courts
  • Outdoor: Billboard, urban panels and transit shelters within proximity to restaurants
Moments

Moments

Play relevant ads based on warm or cold weather conditions that strategically promote your menu items

Discover our "QSR" audience segments

No packages match what you're searching for. Please try different keywords.

Build your own custom package

Work with our marketplace team to build your personal custom package based on your advertising strategy and key campaign objectives.

Reach fast-food consumers throughout their daily journey

  • Advertise special offers or limited time promotions to draw consumers into specific locations
  • Target specific audience segments like travellers or late-night diners with contextually relevant DOOH ads
  • Activate DOOH ads in highly-visible and high-traffic locations close to your restaurant to boost foot traffic

Drive restaurant visits with digital out-of-home

Browse our playbook for unique ways marketers can leverage out-of-home to drive brand awareness and lift sales.

Find the right audience segment for your campaign

Explore our Inventory Packages

See full inventory packages

Talk to a Broadsign media specialist today!