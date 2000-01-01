Inventory Packages
Quick Service Restaurants
Boost top-of-mind awareness for your restaurants with DOOH ads that run during peak hours or as consumers move about their daily journey - day or night!
Audience Segment
Foodies
Points of Interest
Restaurants, Office towers, Business parks
Dayparts
- Game day schedules
- Lunch hour schedules
Venue Types
- Audience: All screens that index against the intended audience
- Place-based: Restaurants, bars and food courts
- Outdoor: Billboard, urban panels and transit shelters within proximity to restaurants
Moments
Play relevant ads based on warm or cold weather conditions that strategically promote your menu items
Build your own custom package
Work with our marketplace team to build your personal custom package based on your advertising strategy and key campaign objectives.
Reach fast-food consumers throughout their daily journey
- Advertise special offers or limited time promotions to draw consumers into specific locations
- Target specific audience segments like travellers or late-night diners with contextually relevant DOOH ads
- Activate DOOH ads in highly-visible and high-traffic locations close to your restaurant to boost foot traffic
Drive restaurant visits with digital out-of-home
