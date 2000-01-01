Broadsign Platform Overview
Inventory Packages

Telco & Tech

Drive brand awareness and stay top-of-mind as mobile device users move throughout their day by delivering DOOH ads at key moments throughout the consumer path to purchase.

Explore our Telco & Tech package

Audience Segment

Audience Segment

Tech & Gadget Enthusiasts

Points of Interest

Points of Interest

Malls, Residential, Office buildings

Dayparts

Dayparts

  • Commute to work
  • Retail operating hours
Venue Types

Venue Types

  • Audience: All screens that index against the intended audience
  • Place-based: Malls and retail locations
  • Outdoor: Billboard, urban panels and transit shelters within proximity to point-of-purchase locations
Moments

Moments

Play relevant ads based on technology stock prices

Discover our "Telco & Tech" audience segments

