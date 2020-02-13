How a craft brewer launched his own community-focused digital billboard campaign

Owning a small business often starts with a new or exciting idea on how to create an amazing product or standout service. But once that part of the equation is settled comes an important step: sales.

Peter Caira’s dream of becoming an entrepreneur came true when he founded People’s Pint, a neighbourhood pub focused on community involvement and engagement. However two years after its opening, Peter found that many in the neighbourhood were still unaware of People’s Pint.

So Peter turned to Broadsign Ads (formerly Campsite) to launch his own campaign on local digital billboards. See how he increased store visits by 12.8%: