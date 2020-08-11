Quebecor’s out-of-home advertising inventory now even more accessible via Broadsign Reach and Campsite programmatic purchasing platforms

MONTREAL, August 11, 2020 – Quebecor Out of Home, proud partner of local businesses, continues to support Quebec companies by offering advertisers its digital street furniture inventory via Broadsign Reach and Campsite programmatic purchasing platforms. The use of the two platforms extends the existing partnership between Quebecor and Quebec-based Broadsign.

“We wanted to afford our agency partners and customers across Canada greater buying flexibility,” says Patrick Jutras, SVP and Chief Advertising Officer of Quebecor and TVA Group. “The Broadsign Reach and Campsite platforms stand out by virtue of their ease of use. Adding them to our offering harnesses innovation to broaden our programmatic buying proposition and enable our advertisers to build effective campaigns with peace of mind.”

Broadsign Reach’s features and its compatibility with more than 30 programmatic buying platforms will let Quebecor customers perform transactions easily, using the tool of their choice. Campsite complements the service with its self-serve marketplace and robust suite of highly strategic segmentation and targeting tools.

“With the largest bus shelter screen network in Quebec, Quebecor gives buyers a way to reach their audiences effectively and often,” says Édith Gagné, Vice President, Programmatic Sales Operations at Broadsign. “We are very pleased to partner with Quebecor and help them offer advertisers an easy way to run great campaigns.”

Programmatic ad buys are now available on Quebecor’s network of 133 digital screens in Montreal, Laval, Sherbrooke, Lévis and South Shore Montreal. The modern structures are centrally located in their neighbourhoods and harmoniously integrated into their surroundings, while attracting the attention of a diverse, receptive audience and generating 3.7 million impressions per day.

About Broadsign

Broadsign is making it easier than ever for publishers, agencies and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering 187,000 digital screens in airports, shopping malls, health clinics, transit systems and more, Broadsign is at the heart of people’s lives.

The Broadsign platform enables marketers and agencies to easily book screens and has helped brands like Pepsi, Turkish Airlines, The UFC, Unilever, Volkswagen, John Lewis and more launch successful programmatic DOOH campaigns.

The Campsite self-serve platform makes it easy for North American agencies to launch powerful DOOH campaigns in minutes. The descriptive environment, detailed demographic data and real-time information give buyers full control over their campaigns.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor’s subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.