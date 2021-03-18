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BlogWATCH: How Main and Local promoted their city-themed products with digital out-of-home

WATCH: How Main and Local promoted their city-themed products with digital out-of-home

March 18, 2021Samantha Brault

When your products are inspired by a city’s unique culture, what better way to promote them than getting right back out in the city?

With social media advertising and newsletters going strong, Main and Local were looking for an additional way to reach their audience. So they turned to the Broadsign Ads (formerly Campsite) platform to launch their campaign on digital out-of-home screens, reaching their ideal local audience in a highly contextual way.

Want to try it out for yourself? Book a call with one of our experts to get started.

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