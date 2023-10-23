Broadsign Platform Overview
Discover the world of OOH at Broadsign's Beachside Dinner

Conrad Bali, Spice Restaurant Jalan Pratama, Bali, Indonesia

Wednesday 1 Nov. 6 pm

Join the Broadsign team for an intimate dinner as we explore and demystify the world of OOH advertising. 

Your presence will contribute to an open and undoubtedly intriguing discussion on the growing role of the channel in today's media landscape.

Please RSVP by October 23rd, 2023

Hosted by

Emmanuel Sanders

Frank Vallenga

VP SaaS Sales, Broadsign

Emmanuel Sanders

Remi Roques

VP and General Manager, Broadsign Australia

Emmanuel Sanders

Veronica Ong

Sales Director, South East Asia, Broadsign