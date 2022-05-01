Who?
Are you an advertiser new to DOOH? Or a DOOH veteran new to programmatic? Programmatic DOOH U is for you!
What?
From short informational videos, case studies, to a complete certification course, this is your resource center.
Why?
Programmatic DOOH is fairly new to buyers and publishers alike, and education is a big part of making this channel a success.
New! Get Programmatic DOOH Certified
Whether you are just getting started or are an experienced out-of-home expert looking to scale your programmatic business, DOOHX, brought to you by Broadsign, is your personal path to becoming an industry expert.
Each course contains:
- 8-10 modules of expert, on-demand training
- Access to a moderated community of learners
- Assessment exams as you go
- Final certification exam & certificate
Available Courses:
PDOOH 101
Designed for anyone well versed in out-of-home who is looking to increase their programmatic knowledge. Perfect for OOH media owners, buyers, and specialists.
DOOH 101 – coming soon
Designed for digital marketers and media buyers who already understand how programmatic trading works. This course will help you expand your digital media expertise into the exciting channel of digital out-of-home.
Want something a little lighter? Try our free training video library
For Publishers
The programmatic digital out-of-home ecosystem
While the programmatic ecosystem isn’t new, it might be new to you! In this lesson, we cover the basic workflow of any programmatic transaction to give you a better idea of where you fit into this ever-growing world.
5 common misconceptions about programmatic digital out-of-home
After having hundreds of conversations with media owners about programmatic DOOH, we noticed a few misconceptions that kept coming back up. Today, we’re here to set the record straight on what programmatic means publishers.
Getting your operations department ready for programmatic
While programmatic is all about automation, there is still a significant human element needed to set up, launch, manage and optimize the programmatic side of your business. In this lesson, we go over how to build your programmatic ad ops team.
Getting your sales department ready for programmatic
As we debunked in video two (spoiler alert) programmatic does not mean the end of your direct sales team. Actually, it presents new opportunities for your sales team to jump on, and in this lesson, we go over what you need to prepare a programmatic sales strategy.
For Buyers
Why your digital campaign needs out-of-home
OOH is one of the oldest marketing channels, and it has withheld the test of time. In this lesson, you’ll find out exactly why, and see how technological advancements in DOOH make the medium a must in your next campaign.
What's what in programmatic digital out-of-home
Most media buyers have read the infamous ebook “WTF is programmatic?” – welcome to the sequel. In this lesson, you’ll learn the foundations of programmatic DOOH from A to Z, and be equipped with the basics needed to start exploring this channel.
Navigating data in digital out-of-home
While DOOH has many similarities to mobile and online, one thing is definitely different: there are no cookies. But this doesn’t mean screen audience is a mystery. In this lesson, you’ll learn the different ways audience is determined in DOOH, in both quantitative and qualitative ways.
Getting started with digital out-of-home
DOOH has taken leaps and bounds towards modernization in the past decade, but many still see this channel as traditional, keeping it in its own campaign and budget silo. In this lesson, we’ll go over why DOOH fits right into modern media planning, and give you practical tips on how your digital buying team can get started with this channel.
