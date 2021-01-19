We don’t quite know what the “new” normal will be when things settle down, but one thing’s for sure: people are excited to get outside. Join us for this practical webinar guiding marketers on how outdoor advertising is a must for recovery and beyond. Speaker: Alexie Lopez, Programmatic Partnerships – North America

We’re in other places!

Linkedin | https://www.linkedin.com/company/broadsign

Twitter | https://twitter.com/Broadsign