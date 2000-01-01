Broadsign Platform Overview
Inventory Packages

Automotive

Promote brand awareness, loyalty and affinity by delivering DOOH ads that capture the attention of vehicle owners and potential car buyers.

Explore our Automotive package

Audience Segment

Audience Segment

Auto Enthusiasts

Points of Interest

Points of Interest

Malls, Gas stations, Car Dealerships, Maintenance and repair shops

Dayparts

Dayparts

  • Peak commute hours
Venue Types

Venue Types

  • Audience: All screens that index against the intended audience
  • Place-based: Dealerships, subway and transit
  • Outdoor: Billboard, urban panels and transit shelters within proximity to dealerships and office buildings
Moments

Moments

Play relevant ads based on gas and crude oil prices or during key weather conditions to promote seasonal products or services

Discover our "Automotive" audience segments

Build your own custom package

Work with our marketplace team to build your personal custom package based on your advertising strategy and key campaign objectives.

Deliver ads that drive vehicle consideration and sales

  • Capture the attention of potential car buyers by placing ads in key spots across the path to purchase.
  • Reach audiences while they're on the road, targeting commuters in high-traffic areas
  • Target ideal demographics by adapting messaging based on factors like life stage, income, and purchasing habits

Drive your audience directly to dealerships with DOOH

Browse our Automotive playbook for unique ways marketers can leverage out-of-home to drive brand awareness and lift sales.

Find the right audience segment for your campaign

