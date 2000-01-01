Inventory Packages
Beauty & Wellness
Build brand awareness and generate excitement for new product launches with eye-catching DOOH displays that promote your brands in high-traffic locations and in close proximity to retail locations.
Audience Segment
Health & Beauty Enthusiasts
Points of Interest
Airports, Luxury retail stores, Pharmacies
Dayparts
- Commute to work
- Weekend shopping
Venue Types
- Audience: All screens that index against the intended audience
- Place-based: Salons, gyms, spas
- Outdoor: Billboard, urban panels and transit shelters within proximity to retail stores and pharmacies
Amplify your omnichannel marketing strategy with DOOH
- Incorporate DOOH advertising into your campaign to drive product awareness, consideration and brand engagement
- Create excitement for product launches that promote your brand in high-traffic locations
- Reach consumers that are already in the buying mindset by advertising in close proximity to relevant retail locations
Beauty & Wellness are rising on a global scale
Spotlight on great campaigns
Programmatic DOOH drives a +153% uplift in purchase consideration for Veet Expert in the French market
Geolocation
French cities like Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse
Location Types
High-traffic retail and shopping mall locations
Demographics
Women under 50 years old
Strategy
The ads were displayed across retail trade areas to encourage on-the-spot purchases
+3.8M impressions
+200K ads served
