Inventory Packages

Beauty & Wellness

Build brand awareness and generate excitement for new product launches with eye-catching DOOH displays that promote your brands in high-traffic locations and in close proximity to retail locations.

Explore our Beauty & Wellness package

Audience Segment

Audience Segment

Health & Beauty Enthusiasts

Points of Interest

Points of Interest

Airports, Luxury retail stores, Pharmacies

Dayparts

Dayparts

  • Commute to work
  • Weekend shopping
Venue Types

Venue Types

  • Audience: All screens that index against the intended audience
  • Place-based: Salons, gyms, spas
  • Outdoor: Billboard, urban panels and transit shelters within proximity to retail stores and pharmacies

Discover our "Health & Beauty" audience segments

Build your own custom package

Work with our marketplace team to build your personal custom package based on your advertising strategy and key campaign objectives.

Amplify your omnichannel marketing strategy with DOOH

  • Incorporate DOOH advertising into your campaign to drive product awareness, consideration and brand engagement
  • Create excitement for product launches that promote your brand in high-traffic locations
  • Reach consumers that are already in the buying mindset by advertising in close proximity to relevant retail locations

Beauty & Wellness are rising on a global scale

Browse our playbook for unique ways marketers can leverage out-of-home to drive brand awareness and lift sales.

Spotlight on great campaigns

Programmatic DOOH drives a +153% uplift in purchase consideration for Veet Expert in the French market

Geolocation

French cities like Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse

Location Types

High-traffic retail and shopping mall locations

Demographics

Women under 50 years old

Strategy

The ads were displayed across retail trade areas to encourage on-the-spot purchases
+3.8M impressions
+200K ads served
See the case study

Find the right audience segment for your campaign

Explore our Inventory Packages

See full inventory packages

