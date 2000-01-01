Inventory Packages
Capture your next audience with DOOH ads that can build awareness for your next big event, promote an upcoming TV show or even increase demand and subscriptions for streaming services.
Explore our Entertainment & Media package
Audience Segment
Entertainment enthusiasts
Points of Interest
Concert venues, movie theatres, sports arenas, night clubs
Dayparts
- Happy hour
- Weekends
Venue Types
- Audience: All screens that index against the intended audience
- Place-based: Malls, restaurants, bars, and theatres
- Outdoor: Billboard, urban panels and transit shelters within proximity to entertainment & sports arenas
Drive awareness for new movies, TV shows, concerts and live events
- Create unique experiences by displaying dynamic content that capture audience attention in high-traffic areas
- Generate mass excitement and awareness for new media with contextually relevant information like showtimes or ticket sales
- Promote streaming platforms that encourage subscriptions, new content, special promos and more
GlobalTV sees a 10x lift in viewing intent with pDOOH campaign
Geolocation
Toronto + GTA, Vancouver + Lower Mainland
Location Types
Train stations, Movie theatres, Malls, Bus shelters, Billboards
Demographics
Canadians aged 25-54, Streamers & cable viewers
Strategy
Similar creatives used to extend the campaign's reach across digital channels
+11.5M impressions
704 venues
1048 screens
