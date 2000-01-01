Broadsign Platform Overview
Inventory Packages

Entertainment & Media

Capture your next audience with DOOH ads that can build awareness for your next big event, promote an upcoming TV show or even increase demand and subscriptions for streaming services.

Audience Segment

Audience Segment

Entertainment enthusiasts

Points of Interest

Points of Interest

Concert venues, movie theatres, sports arenas, night clubs

Dayparts

Dayparts

  • Happy hour
  • Weekends
Venue Types

Venue Types

  • Audience: All screens that index against the intended audience
  • Place-based: Malls, restaurants, bars, and theatres
  • Outdoor: Billboard, urban panels and transit shelters within proximity to entertainment & sports arenas

Work with our marketplace team to build your personal custom package based on your advertising strategy and key campaign objectives.

Drive awareness for new movies, TV shows, concerts and live events

  • Create unique experiences by displaying dynamic content that capture audience attention in high-traffic areas
  • Generate mass excitement and awareness for new media with contextually relevant information like showtimes or ticket sales
  • Promote streaming platforms that encourage subscriptions, new content, special promos and more

Browse our playbook for unique ways marketers can leverage out-of-home to drive brand awareness and lift sales.

Great Beauty & Wellness Campaigns

GlobalTV sees a 10x lift in viewing intent with pDOOH campaign

Geolocation

Toronto + GTA, Vancouver + Lower Mainland

Location Types

Train stations, Movie theatres, Malls, Bus shelters, Billboards

Demographics

Canadians aged 25-54, Streamers & cable viewers

Strategy

Similar creatives used to extend the campaign's reach across digital channels
+11.5M impressions
704 venues
1048 screens
