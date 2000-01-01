Reach audiences with data-driven targeting

Venue Creation

The first step occurs when a supplier's screen receives an ad request from Broadsign Ads, geolocating itself with a latitude and longitude.

Broadsign Ads then reverse geocodes that coordinate to start building a venue profile containing basic information. Venue boundaries are also defined to ensure the area we want to collect data from is precisely defined.

Broadsign Ads is now aware that this venue has an active DOOH screen, and we automatically notify our mobile partner of a new point of interest.