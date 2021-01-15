Blog | January 15, 2021

Ebook: Add a real-world kick to your digital advertising

Online and mobile advertising is great, but what happens when your audience is away from their personal device? With Broadsign Ads (formerly Campsite), launching a targeted and impactful digital campaign outside is easier than you think.

In this guide, you’ll learn how to:

👉 Augment your other marketing channels with digital out-of-home

👉 Build a strategic campaign using the Broadsign Ads audience segments

👉 Create a more impactful campaign using the Broadsign Ads environments

👉 Easily build and launch an efficient DOOH campaign

And more!

Instantly download the (ungated) ebook:

Agency version | Small and medium-sized version