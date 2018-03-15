Why every healthcare clinic can benefit from digital signage

Healthcare clinics provide invaluable services to millions of patients every day. Yet with hectic schedules, unexpected emergencies and inevitable wait times, a day at the clinic doesn’t always go as expected.

Digital signage helps healthcare clinics improve the patient experience by sharing engaging and entertaining content. With screens in lobbies, waiting rooms and offices, relevant ads and information flows throughout the clinic to inform and entertain patients.



5 ways digital displays help patients and staff members

1. Make wait-times more bearable

In clinics, patients often perceive wait times as longer than they really are. Streaming the news, social media feeds and other media feeds entertain visitors to reduce perceived waiting times.

2. Educate patients with infotainment

A trip to the doctor’s can be stressful, especially with health concerns on patients’ minds. Digital screens are used by clinics to educate visitors with informative content to encourage patients to monitor their own symptoms and prepare questions for their upcoming visit.

3. Keep customers up to date

With digital signage, healthcare facilities easily update patients on what’s new at the office, including recent hires, additional services, opening hours and upcoming office closures.

4. Improve caregiver services with updated information

Digital displays inform employees of room schedules and changes, internal information and facility updates, all in real-time. Alerts can also be displayed on the screen to quickly react to emergencies.

5. Help patients and visitors find their way

It can be difficult to navigate a large medical facility like a hospital, especially in stressful situations. With numerous floors and countless hallways, interactive wayfinding kiosks and screens help patients and visitors find their way.



The added benefit of added revenue from digital signage

Not only can digital signage improve the patients and visitors experience, but it gives healthcare facilities the ability to make additional revenue. With a fairly long dwell time, clinic screens are well suited for brands and advertisers to promote their products.

Waiting room audiences also often have similar needs and interest — everyone waiting for the dentist will have oral hygiene on their mind. This means advertisements can be targeted to the right audience, benefiting brands with better ROI and patients with more relevant information.

Ready to add digital signage to your healthcare clinics? Here’s how:

1. Install your screens

Start by deploying a digital signage network. Individual clinics may not necessarily need this step, as they only have one screen to manage. However, clinic owners with multiple locations should have every screen connected through a digital signage network.

2. Schedule your content

Determine what content you want playing on your screens. Consider how long patients are in front of the screen, what content they will be interested in and what kinds of brand messaging would benefit them.

3. Create your content

From staff bios, wellness tips, promotions and informative messaging, creating your own content can give your clinic an edge and bolster communication with patients and visitors.

4. Sell your ad space

Ad space can either be sold directly to the advertiser through one-on-one conversations or through automated programmatic purchasing. While direct sales are the traditional way to sell digital out-of-home advertising space, more buyers are looking to buy screen time through automated bidding systems.

5. Subscribe to a service

No time to create and manage your own content? Join a network that will install your screens and deliver effective, targeted and educational content to your patients.



Ready to get started with digital signage in your healthcare clinic?

From improvements in patient care to added revenue, a digital signage network enables you to do more with your screens.

