The future of programmatic DOOH through the eyes of Adam Green, our new SVP and GM of Broadsign Reach

As we continue our quest to grow programmatic DOOH, we’re always looking for new ways to push the medium to be as big and bold as it can be. To help us do so, we’ve added a seasoned expert to our roster: Adam Green.

Adam joins us as senior vice president and general manager of Broadsign Reach, after having spent the last 8 years managing Google’s relationships with large media and creative agencies in Canada.

So, why make the jump to DOOH? Here’s what he had to say:

What drew you to programmatic DOOH?

There are a lot of factors that attracted me but the main one was the potential to increase the relevance of DOOH media through data and an automated transaction process. I’m a firm believer that the right ad targeted to the right people at the right moment can deliver a more relevant and enjoyable ad experience for the user, meaning better results for advertisers and more money for publishers.

What drew you to Broadsign?

Ultimately it was the people that drew me here. Coming from Google I knew what it was like to work with a stellar team and when I sat down with the Broadsign team it just felt like home. They’re principled, smart and driven. What more could you ask for?

What will your role at Broadsign be?

My job will be to build programmatic from a curiosity into a mainstream method of transaction for DOOH. It will take a while and there will be innumerable challenges but I’m confident that if we can show that programmatic can deliver a better ad experience for users, more profit to publishers and better results to advertisers, then it will become the standard.

What learnings, strategies and tactics from your past programmatic experience do you hope to bring to the DOOH industry?

There are a lot but one of the biggest is that we can leverage programmatic for its full potential right out of the gate instead of making it a conduit for cheap impressions, as happened initially in digital. That was a really destructive trend for everyone involved (publishers, programmatic firms, agencies, advertisers and even users). This wasn’t a necessary artefact of programmatic buying, it was a consequence of the decisions we all made around inventory choice, yield management and buying strategy. I’m confident that those mistakes can be avoided or minimised this time around.

What are the DOOH trends you are most excited about?

There are a lot of things but first and foremost is the ability to deliver more delightful ad experiences through things like video, situational awareness and user interaction. After that I would say measurement. It’s not sexy but it drives those delightful experiences and the economics of the whole endeavour.

What challenges with programmatic DOOH are you looking to tackle?

One of the main challenges will be getting more thorough integrations with the buy side. Broadsign has built a great platform but until we can deliver global demand to publishers, this will continue to be a curiosity. Provided the DSPs see OOH as a worthy pursuit, I expect institutional inertia will be the hardest challenge because it’s ill defined, involves changing processes, policies, metrics and people’s minds and those can be a lot harder than building a new feature or piece of technology. Settling on measurement standards is also going to be hard but it will be essential if we’re going to keep the medium moving forward.

What needs to be done to further encourage media buyers to add DOOH to their programmatic campaigns?

I think we need a clear measurement story, great ad experiences and the potential for media teams to do things that no one has ever done before in order to delight audiences. If we can make that happen as a company and as an industry then we should see DOOH landing on more plans.

Adam regularly attends industry events, so be sure to say hi if you see him. If you need a little icebreaker, here are some things Adam enjoys:

Rock climbing, mountain biking and white water kayaking Photography Playing at the park with his daughters

We’re excited to have Adam onboard and look forward to seeing how his passion and past experience will come together to help us further grow programmatic DOOH across the globe.

You can see more of his thoughts on programmatic DOOH in this blog post: Four Lessons From Digital That Will Inform DOOH’s Programmatic Transition.

