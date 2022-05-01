Broaden yourReach
An SSP built for digital out-of-home
Generate more revenue from your network with programmatic advertising sales
Open your door to new buyers
Over 90% of media agencies buy ad space programmatically. Tap into this market through Broadsign Reach, an SSP designed to connect DOOH publishers with digital media buyers around the globe.
Complement your direct sales
Sell to your direct customers while allocating excess inventory to be bought in real-time by digital media buyers to fill 100% of your ad slots.
You're in control of your network
While automation takes care of ad sales, you still maintain full control of your screens with a solution built specifically for DOOH.
Approved Brands
Give only a select group of buyers access to your network.
Approved Creatives
Review and approve each ad before it plays on your screens.
“Programmatic availability will lead to higher spending on DOOH media, which is not surprising since programmatic boosts targeting ability, efficiency, speed of transaction and ROI” — DPAA
Accurate insight into network performance
Make informed decisions about programmatic inventory and CPMs with details about each bid digital media buyers place on your network.
Be a contender for big-league media buys
Specialty network or limited agency contacts? No problem. With Broadsign Reach, digital media buyers have immediate access to your unique locations and audience, making your network a contender for national ad campaigns.
Prove your network's worth
Show digital media buyers the true value of your network with transparent and detailed campaign proof-of-play reports.
DOOH is where your audience is
- In clinics, waiting rooms and pharmacies while seeking health advice
- In malls while shopping
- In airports and train stations while commuting or setting off on a trip
- In gas stations and convenience stores while on the go
- In cinemas, sporting centers and public spaces while seeking entertainment
Contextually relevant locations drive behaviour, with one in five viewers changing plans to visit an establishment based on what was featured on a digital billboard.
DOOH + Digital = Action
When added to a digital campaign, OOH produces the best combination of reach and consumer activity of all media.
22% of consumers search, purchase, or take social action within 30 minutes of exposure to an OOH ad
Make a Bright, Bold Impact
Digital ads stand out on bright, large format screens in prime locations and unlike traditional online media, digital out-of-home is always above the fold and unblockable.
Reach your Target Audience
For best results, target your creatives by location, interest, demographics or time of day. For even more impact, display variations of the same campaign based on any of these variables.
“While out-of-home is one of the original advertising mediums, digital advancements are continually introduced to give consumers the dynamic interactivity, social connectivity, and relevant local brand messaging they value” — IAB
