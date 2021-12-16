How Salt XC approaches DOOH as a digital channel, as part of its unique agency model

Salt XC is a North American agency, headquartered in Toronto. Their agency is built around a unique model – Experiential Commerce™, breaking down the walls between the online and offline worlds using first party data, media and memorable moments to drive an action or transaction for brands. With an approach to marketing that seeks to earn attention and drive action, Salt XC stands out from other agencies thanks to its focus on a hybrid of marketing and tech as opposed to just traditional services.

We sat down with Alex Buckby, Managing Director – Media at Salt XC to discuss how his agency explores DOOH as a digital channel and the role programmatic OOH plays in their media mix. We also learn about his experience working with Broadsign Ads (formerly Campsite) to launch CarDoor’s OOH campaign, focused on extending a data-driven digital approach into the real world. Using POI and location-based data to target high-value audiences in environments that could allow the creative treatment to earn attention and drive impact contextually, ultimately creating personalization with their core targets.

Want to learn more about running creative and impactful OOH campaigns?