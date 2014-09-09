Mediplay, Inc. Uses Broadsign International, LLC’s Open API to Create Mediplay Connect

Healthcare network allows subscribers to manage screens and content through its online client portal.

Los Angeles, CA. September 9, 2014. Mediplay, Inc., owner of Mediplay Network, has used Broadsign International, LLC’s Open API to create an online client portal called Mediplay Connect. Catering to small and medium-sized medical facilities, Mediplay Connect delivers Broadsign’s enterprise-level digital signage software platform to local operators in an easy to learn and simple to use manner.

“With the help of Broadsign Open and feedback from our subscribers, Mediplay has successfully developed a product that makes digital signage approachable to any size practice,” said Jon Barnes, COO at Mediplay.

The Mediplay Network runs in waiting and exam rooms across the United States and generates 12 million views per year via 400 screens. Mediplay Connect allows subscribers to manage their displays and content loops, and the Mediplay Network’s ad-free nature means subscribers may schedule any amount of content and are not confined to a specific loop length.

Prior to partnering with Broadsign, Mediplay subscribers submitted content changes on a monthly basis, a labour intensive process not sustainable with envisioned growth. Broadsign Open enabled the development of the Mediplay Connect online interface that provides subscribers full control over their programming, ensuring the patient benefits from educational information and the facility can improve its means of communication while generating additional business.

“After working with several different vendors in the industry, we found that Broadsign was able to provide us with the functionality, support and flexibility needed to take the Mediplay Network to the next level,” added Barnes. “Furthermore, the Broadsign team’s knowledge of the marketplace, high level of customer support and willingness to adapt to the needs of our network keep us confident in our choice of software partner.”

Mediplay Connect gives subscribers access to a content library of over 600 videos covering 23 medical specialties. Manufacturer videos, news, entertainment feeds such as National Geographic and a variety of customizable templates like “before and after” and “physician biography” are also available. In addition, subscribers may upload and manage their own media in a private library.

Mediplay Connect facilitates instant messaging- a great way to convey wait times, sidebar images and background music to complement programming. At all times, the date, practice or facility logo and local weather are displayed on the screen.

“Broadsign was the first to bring an open API to the digital signage space, as we believe the future of digital signage lies in the creation of smart content running on standardized platforms,” said Daniel Parisien, Vice President of Marketing and Strategy at Broadsign. “Mediplay Connect is a great example of how integration allows network operators to focus on improvements while reducing overhead costs.”

Network operators wishing to develop their own smart content and applications via Broadsign Open are invited to sign up for a free trial of Broadsign’s cloud-based digital signage software.

About Broadsign

Broadsign International, LLC is the first global provider of cloud-based software for digital signage networks. Its platform was designed exclusively as a management system for media companies operating digital out-of-home and digital place-based media networks, giving them an unlimited capacity for growth without adding personnel. After over a decade in the industry, Broadsign’s latest incarnation, Broadsign X, has become a mature and reliable fit for all digital signage software needs and its Android-based smart player, Broadsign Xpress, has decreased the cost of deploying digital signage compared to PC-based hardware alternatives.

Broadsign’s constant growth, extensive network and dedication to predicting and responding to industry trends make its digital signage solutions a safe bet for the future of networks with even the most complex of requirements. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.

About Mediplay

Mediplay, Inc., based in Huntington Beach, CA, provides medical facilities with a personalized, ad-free, waiting room patient education and marketing program. Using a simple, easy-to-use online interface, subscribers are able to manage any number of screens. Customized content can be created using a collection of beautifully designed templates, while an extensive library of videos, covering medical, manufacturer, and entertainment topics, provide a valuable source of infotainment. Mediplay transforms any HDTV, into a powerful communication tool. Educate patients. Market services. Boost the bottom line. For more information, including a product tour, please visit: www.mediplay.com.

