The Road to Revenue

For the most part, the digital out-of-home industry is still transacting in a private manner, or “programmanually”. While this enables buyers and sellers to have full transparency, there is no labour efficiency, no opportunity for buyers to stumble across DOOH inventory, and no price synergy.

Adam shares his vision for the future of digital out-of-home campaign sales, and explains why a combination of private and open auctions is ideal for a balanced, more efficient and more profitable market.

Watch