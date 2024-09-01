Broadsign Platform Overview
Our PlansSell 10% more campaigns
Launch a Programmatic DOOH Campaign
Transform your in-store screens into high-impact revenue drivers

  • Engage shoppers.
  • Maximize ad revenue.
  • Grow your retail media network.

Broadsign helps retailers transform in-store screens into dynamic digital experiences that drive sales, boost loyalty, and unlock new advertising revenue. 

With our flexible platform, you can deliver targeted, data-driven campaigns directly to your shoppers — and provide advertisers with buying options that fit their strategy, from guaranteed deals to impression-based campaigns.

