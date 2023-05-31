How purpose-led brands win customers and stand the test of time

With economic concerns and a shift in priorities following the pandemic, many consumers have been re-evaluating how they spend their money – and they’re becoming increasingly concerned with brand values, authenticity, and transparency. In fact, an Accenture report found that 64% of consumers are more attracted to brands that actively communicate their purpose.

These shifts in behaviour are forcing brands to adapt and respond more quickly to consumer needs, especially when it comes to factors like sustainability. Purpose-led branding is now at the forefront of many marketing strategies as brands look deeper at how to embody and communicate these values.

Our latest virtual panel discusses how brands and agencies approach purpose-led branding to build authentic, deep connections with today’s consumers. Check it out!

