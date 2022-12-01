Broadsign Platform Overview
PDOOH for Buyers: How to adapt when the medium goes mainstream

There’s been a massive shift in new programmatic digital offerings coming to market over the past few years. The DOOH ecosystem in particular is moving to a more programmatic space, and the channel is becoming more widely accessible than ever before.

Check out the webinar recording from Broadsign and doohx, where we cover how pDOOH is evolving across all markets. We also discuss how buyers can adapt to the differences between programmatic and traditional OOH buying, including:

  • The shift in OOH media planning from traditional silos to hybrid digital teams
  • Best practices and considerations for structuring your buying team for pDOOH
  • Doohx certification tracks roadmap
  • A Q&A session on all things DOOH

