Webinar
New on the Broadsign Platform
April 10, 2025, 11 AM ET | 4 PM GMT
The Broadsign Platform is evolving to meet the ever-changing needs of the OOH industry. We're thrilled to announce a series of exciting enhancements designed to make your OOH campaigns smarter, more efficient, and more impactful.
Save your seat for our upcoming webinar, where our product experts will unveil the latest platform upgrades and give you a sneak peek at the groundbreaking features coming in 2025. We can't wait to share what we've been working on!
Our 2025 focus is all about intelligent insights, campaign management evolution, and connected trading.
What we'll cover:
- Connected trading will support a spectrum of demand, including in-advance and real-time transactions.
- AI-driven creative approval and categorization coming in the first half of 2025.
- We're continuing our unification efforts and bringing static and digital campaign management together.
- Updates to our supply-side platform, including Header Bidder Pro and brand safety features.
- Creative management improvements are coming, with a focus on workflow modernization.
- Intelligent insights will provide unified reporting, data visualization, and real-time insights.
Speakers
Francois Hechme
VP of Products
Broadsign
Gavin Lee
Senior Director Product
Broadsign
Seamus Hunn
Senior Director Product
Broadsign