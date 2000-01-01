Inventory Packages
Consumer Packaged Goods
Capture consumer interest while maximizing campaign reach with high-impact proximity targeting throughout the path-to-purchase.
Audience Segment
CPG Shoppers
Points of Interest
Grocery stores, Supermarkets, Daycares, Banks
Dayparts
- Grocery shopping patterns
- Daycare pick up and drop off
Venue Types
- Audience: All screens that index against the intended audience
- Place-based: Grocery stores, preschools, transit
- Outdoor: Billboard, urban panels, and transit shelters within proximity to retailers
Moments
Play relevant content based on weather conditions that strategically promote your product
CPG shoppers trust OOH ads more than any other media channel
- Deliver targeted impressions in priority markets by running ads on screens with a high volume of pedestrian traffic
- Boost consideration and purchase intent along the entire customer journey where consumers are running errands
- Drive sales by activating DOOH screens in a radius around stores where your product is carried
Lift brand consideration and purchase intent with DOOH
Spotlight on great campaigns
Programmatic DOOH drives a +153% uplift in purchase consideration for Veet Expert in the French market
Geolocation
French cities like Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse
Location Types
High-traffic retail and shopping mall locations
Demographics
Women under 50 years old
Strategy
The ads were displayed across retail trade areas to encourage on-the-spot purchases
+3.8M impressions
+200K ads served
