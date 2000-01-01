Broadsign Platform Overview
Campaign PlanningAudience Campaigns & Ad ServingContent & Network ManagementStatic CampaignsProgrammatic Supply-Side PlatformLocal Signage Messaging
Our Plans
Launch a Programmatic DOOH Campaign
Inventory PackagesDSP PartnersBroadsign Ads
DOOHXCase Studies
Customer SpotlightsEBooks and WebinarsUpcoming EventsBlogDOOHX
Broadsign PlatformContent & Network ManagementBroadsign ControlGuaranteed CampaignsBroadsign DirectStatic CampaignsBroadsign AyudaProgrammatic CampaignsBroadsign ReachLocal Signage MessagingBroadsign PublishBroadsign Ads
Français

Inventory Packages

Consumer Packaged Goods

Capture consumer interest while maximizing campaign reach with high-impact proximity targeting throughout the path-to-purchase.

Explore our Consumer Packaged Goods package

Audience Segment

Audience Segment

CPG Shoppers

Points of Interest

Points of Interest

Grocery stores, Supermarkets, Daycares, Banks

Dayparts

Dayparts

  • Grocery shopping patterns
  • Daycare pick up and drop off
Venue Types

Venue Types

  • Audience: All screens that index against the intended audience
  • Place-based: Grocery stores, preschools, transit
  • Outdoor: Billboard, urban panels, and transit shelters within proximity to retailers
Moments

Moments

Play relevant content based on weather conditions that strategically promote your product

Discover our "CPG Shoppers" audience segments

No packages match what you're searching for. Please try different keywords.

Build your own custom package

Work with our marketplace team to build your personal custom package based on your advertising strategy and key campaign objectives.

CPG shoppers trust OOH ads more than any other media channel

  • Deliver targeted impressions in priority markets by running ads on screens with a high volume of pedestrian traffic
  • Boost consideration and purchase intent along the entire customer journey where consumers are running errands
  • Drive sales by activating DOOH screens in a radius around stores where your product is carried

Lift brand consideration and purchase intent with DOOH

Browse our playbook for unique ways marketers can leverage out-of-home to drive brand awareness and lift sales.

Spotlight on great campaigns

Programmatic DOOH drives a +153% uplift in purchase consideration for Veet Expert in the French market

Geolocation

French cities like Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse

Location Types

High-traffic retail and shopping mall locations

Demographics

Women under 50 years old

Strategy

The ads were displayed across retail trade areas to encourage on-the-spot purchases
+3.8M impressions
+200K ads served
See the case study

Find the right audience segment for your campaign

Explore our Inventory Packages

See full inventory packages

Talk to a Broadsign media specialist today!