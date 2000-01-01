Broadsign Platform Overview
Inventory Packages

Travel & tourism

Boost awareness for destinations and local businesses with regional-specific content, delivering DOOH ads in areas with a high concentration of target audiences and adapting messaging based on screen location.

Explore our Travel & Tourism package

Audience Segment

Travel Intenders

Points of Interest

Airports, Premium lounges, Luxury retail stores

Dayparts

  • Commute to work
  • Work business hours
Venue Types

  • Audience: All screens that index against the intended audience
  • Place-based: Airports and airport lounges
  • Outdoor: In proximity and/or on cardinal path to airport
Moments

Play relevant ads based on financial and weather conditions, such as desirable destination weather, a convenient currency rate, or poor local weather.

Discover our "Travel & Tourism" audience segments

Build your own custom package

Work with our marketplace team to build your personal custom package based on your advertising strategy and key campaign objectives.

Drive brand awareness for airlines, hotels, destinations, and more!

  • Place DOOH ads in key locations where audiences are thinking about travel
  • Stay top-of-mind as consumers move from the awareness to the decision-making stage
  • Showcase seasonal promotions by customizing messaging based on certain times of the year, like winter break

Travel and tourism are rising on a global scale

Browse our playbook for unique ways marketers can leverage out-of-home to drive brand awareness and lift sales.

Great Travel & Tourism Campaigns

How Samsonite's pDOOH campaign boosted brand KPIs by extending the reach of video ads

Geolocation

Major U.S. cities (New York City, Los Angeles, Seattle, Miami, Minneapolis, Austin)

Location Types

Office buildings, Malls, Convenience stores, Casual dining, Bars, Apartment buildings

Demographics

Late Gen Zs & younger millennials, conscious movers, flight and hotel shoppers

Strategy

DOOH ads ran alongside ads on online media channels like TikTok and YouTube
+14.5M impressions
1016 venues
1292 screens
See the case study

Find the right audience segment for your campaign

