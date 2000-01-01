Inventory Packages
Travel & tourism
Boost awareness for destinations and local businesses with regional-specific content, delivering DOOH ads in areas with a high concentration of target audiences and adapting messaging based on screen location.
Audience Segment
Travel Intenders
Points of Interest
Airports, Premium lounges, Luxury retail stores
Dayparts
- Commute to work
- Work business hours
Venue Types
- Audience: All screens that index against the intended audience
- Place-based: Airports and airport lounges
- Outdoor: In proximity and/or on cardinal path to airport
Moments
Play relevant ads based on financial and weather conditions, such as desirable destination weather, a convenient currency rate, or poor local weather.
Drive brand awareness for airlines, hotels, destinations, and more!
- Place DOOH ads in key locations where audiences are thinking about travel
- Stay top-of-mind as consumers move from the awareness to the decision-making stage
- Showcase seasonal promotions by customizing messaging based on certain times of the year, like winter break
Travel and tourism are rising on a global scale
Browse our playbook for unique ways marketers can leverage out-of-home to drive brand awareness and lift sales.
Great Travel & Tourism Campaigns
How Samsonite's pDOOH campaign boosted brand KPIs by extending the reach of video ads
Geolocation
Location Types
Demographics
Strategy
