Captivate and Place Exchange by Broadsign Partner, Opening Up New Programmatic Channels for Digital Out-of-Home Advertising

New York, NY — December 9, 2020 — Captivate, North America’s leading location-based digital video network, today announced a strategic partnership with Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH), enabling programmatic buying of Captivate’s network of premier office and residential media inventory through both the private marketplace (PMP) and open auction.

Place Exchange’s ability to activate out-of-home programmatically through DSPs makes it an ideal partner for Captivate and further amplifies the network’s advertising power to reach an influential audience of key decision makers, whether at the office or at home. Place Exchange’s patented technology offers seamless workflows, fully integrating OOH, within the DSP systems programmatic buyers already use, enabling unified planning, buying, optimization, reporting and attribution for OOH with other programmatic channels.

“At Captivate, we’re always exploring new opportunities that will benefit our advertising partners,” said Lorenzo Papa, Chief Revenue Officer at Captivate. “Partnering with Place Exchange provides yet another avenue to seamlessly satisfy demand for our supply across multiple channels.”

“Captivate’s expansive media network, including thousands of video screens, reaches unique and valuable business and consumer audiences that are in high demand,” said Nick Bennett, Vice President, Business Development at Broadsign. “We’re excited to activate those audiences for programmatic buyers using omnichannel DSPs such as The Trade Desk, MediaMath, and Amobee, adding Captivate’s inventory to the largest pool of programmatic OOH media available in the United States.”

For current and future Captivate clients, this partnership provides an additional avenue to easily enable programmatic buying and reporting via an open and transparent platform.

“Place Exchange opens up yet another programmatic channel, exposing our inventory to both OOH specialists and video investment teams at major omnichannel DSPs, providing an efficient, turnkey, and measurable way of reaching our highly valuable audiences,” said Neil Shapiro, Senior Vice President of Programmatic at Captivate.

About Captivate

For nearly 25 years, Captivate has been the leading location-based digital video office network. Known for its vast network of elevator and large format displays throughout North America, Captivate engages millions of modern professionals with timely news, actionable information and relevant advertising placement. Captivate is now leveraging this expertise beyond the office and extending its reach to valuable audiences where they work, live and play. Whether it’s at home, on the golf course, at the point of care or wellness, Captivate continues to deliver a premium, brand safe advertising experience in a 100% viewable and fraud free captive environment. Founded in 1997, Captivate is owned by Generation Partners. For more information, please visit www.captivate.com.

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.