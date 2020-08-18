Place Exchange Expands Programmatic Video Solution for Out-of-Home

Digital media buyers can access 6 billion premium video impressions each month from a broad array of OOH publishers on Place Exchange, working directly via leading DSPs including Amobee, The Trade Desk, and Ubimo

New York, NY — August 18, 2020 — Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH), announced expanded access for digital buyers to premium video inventory from leading OOH publishers such as AdStash, Branded Cities, Captivate, Clear Channel Outdoor, Enlighten, Firefly, Grocery TV, GSTV, Intersection, New Tradition, NRS Digital Media, OUTFRONT Media, Patient Point, ReachTV, Rouge Media, Starlite Digital, Vengo, and ZOOM Media, available directly within integrated omnichannel DSPs, including Amobee, The Trade Desk, and Ubimo.

“OOH video delivers advertisers massive scale – grabbing consumer attention with messaging throughout the physical world that is always viewable, brand-safe, free of bots, and can’t be blocked or skipped – but marketers have yet to tap the full power of OOH as a video medium,” said Dave Etherington, Chief Commercial Officer, Place Exchange. “Through Place Exchange, omnichannel marketers can now seamlessly extend their video campaigns from display, mobile, and CTV into the bold landscape of OOH, with higher consumer engagement and trust, greater reach, and more cost-effective CPMs than other video media.”

Place Exchange unlocks the full potential of OOH video, enabling integrated DSPs to traffic both VAST video creatives and raw video assets, support all standard OOH targeting capabilities, and unify device-level attribution for OOH video with other programmatic channels. Moreover, Place Exchange is the only OOH SSP that supports third-party ad server tracking and reporting for video impression and engagement metrics. The result is a seamless experience for omnichannel marketers, combining the scale and power of OOH with all the targetability and measurability of digital, all with complete brand safety.

“As consumers continue to lean into on-demand or streaming services, and move seamlessly across screens, it’s more challenging than ever for advertisers to reach their audiences across all media,” said Bryan Everett, SVP of Global Business Development, Amobee. “We’re committed to investing in media that is engaging, targeted, and measurable, which is why the Place Exchange video offering is a significant opportunity to integrate more OOH video into our converged omnichannel mix.”

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.