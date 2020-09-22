Place Exchange Introduces “Place Exchange Clear” to Ensure Quality Around Digital Out of Home Media

Rigorous and comprehensive Place Exchange Clear certification program ensures trusted, transparent, high-quality DOOH media for programmatic marketers.

New York, NY — September 22, 2020 — Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) that enables marketers to unify execution, optimization, reporting, and attribution for OOH with other programmatic channels within their omnichannel DSPs, has launched the Place Exchange Clear certification program to ensure quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance across its digital out-of-home (DOOH) ecosystem.

The increasing presence of digital displays in cities and public venues across the globe has contributed to DOOH media becoming one of the fastest growing digital advertising channels. The massive reach and proven impact of DOOH is providing marketers with new opportunities to create engaging experiences woven into consumers’ daily journeys.

“It is widely recognized that digital out-of-home media does not suffer from the same kinds of challenges that plague other digital media, such as bot fraud, ad blocking, or brand safety issues arising from questionable content adjacency” said Ari Buchalter, CEO of Place Exchange. “However, there are other potential issues at play when it comes to out-of-home, and it is vital to ensure that all inventory is properly vetted, that buyers know exactly what they are buying, that delivery aligns with expectations, and that any data collected complies with all applicable regulations.”

Place Exchange Clear is built around the four core pillars of Quality, Consistency, Transparency and Compliance, to ensure a premium DOOH supply ecosystem, inclusive of publishers large and small.

Quality – All Place Exchange publishers agree to the rigorous requirements of Place Exchange’s inventory standards, including complete and accurate classification of inventory, maintaining availability and proper functioning of display assets, and ensuring asset and creative viewability. All inventory is regularly reviewed for compliance with these standards.

– All Place Exchange publishers agree to the rigorous requirements of Place Exchange’s inventory standards, including complete and accurate classification of inventory, maintaining availability and proper functioning of display assets, and ensuring asset and creative viewability. All inventory is regularly reviewed for compliance with these standards. Consistency – Place Exchange standardizes inventory attributes, including location, size, resolution, asset category, venue category, and more, offering buyers a consistent way to transact across the full spectrum of diverse DOOH formats. Place Exchange also ensures consistency of impression counts across formats by vetting each publisher’s impression counting methodology and any related partners or data sources. Validated impression and spend numbers are delivered with each transaction.

– Place Exchange standardizes inventory attributes, including location, size, resolution, asset category, venue category, and more, offering buyers a consistent way to transact across the full spectrum of diverse DOOH formats. Place Exchange also ensures consistency of impression counts across formats by vetting each publisher’s impression counting methodology and any related partners or data sources. Validated impression and spend numbers are delivered with each transaction. Transparency – Place Exchange passes each publisher’s media exactly as the publisher presents it in the platform, with all associated data and no aggregation or bundling, delivering full media transparency to buyers. Place Exchange also provides proof-of-play validation for all campaigns. Moreover, Place Exchange’s agreements with buyers and sellers stipulate no hidden fees and no arbitrage.

– Place Exchange passes each publisher’s media exactly as the publisher presents it in the platform, with all associated data and no aggregation or bundling, delivering full media transparency to buyers. Place Exchange also provides proof-of-play validation for all campaigns. Moreover, Place Exchange’s agreements with buyers and sellers stipulate no hidden fees and no arbitrage. Compliance – Place Exchange adheres to all regulatory requirements in all jurisdictions in which it operates, offering advertisers a privacy-compliant way to operate domestically and internationally. Place Exchange is certified by TAG and a member of the NAI. Place Exchange requires its publisher partners to have the legal right to sell and display inventory and do not violate any applicable law, rule, or regulation in any relevant jurisdiction or infringe on the intellectual property rights of any third party.

The Place Exchange Clear program makes Place Exchange’s vast OOH publisher network the largest supply of premium DOOH media available. Place Exchange’s publishers include the largest OOH media companies in the US, such as Branded Cities, Clear Channel Outdoor, Intersection, Lamar, New Tradition, and OUTFRONT Media, as well as leading place-based media companies such as AdStash, Captivate, Enlighten, Firefly, Grocery TV, NRS Digital Media, PatientPoint, ReachTV, Rouge Media, Starlite Digital, Vengo, ZOOM Media, creating a national network of displays spanning billboards, street furniture, transit media, airports, convenience stores, doctors’ offices, gas stations, health clubs, office buildings, retail locations, supermarkets, taxicabs, universities, and more.

“For the programmatic ecosystem to successfully adjust to evolving consumer behaviors and data privacy policies, we must provide advertisers with a transparent digital supply chain that enables them to effectively identify and connect with their target audiences across platforms and devices,” said Jeremy Steinberg, MediaMath’s Global Head of Ecosystem. “With the unique ability to offer deals for DOOH inventory directly, MediaMath’s integration with Place Exchange Clear inventory delivers automated feedback on the exposure of ad campaigns and empowers marketers to confidently utilize powerful out-of-home channels as part of their omnichannel investments.”

“Just as with other programmatic channels like online and mobile, the ability to target audiences, merge workflows, and unify attribution was necessary for programmatic activation, but not sufficient. Quality issues had to be addressed as well,” said Buchalter. “Place Exchange has enabled our DSP partners to break DOOH out of its historical buying silo and unify planning, execution, optimization, reporting, and measurement of OOH with other programmatic media. Place Exchange Clear is focused on ensuring that those capabilities come with the benefits of quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance that are absolutely critical to sustain a healthy programmatic marketplace.”

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.