Broadsign partners with CAASie by Heurist to offer small businesses programmatic dooh in Australia

YDNEY, Australia — Tuesday, February 18, 2020 — Broadsign, the leading digital out-of-home (DOOH) marketing platform, and Brisbane-based branding agency, Heurist, have announced an integration between Broadsign’s supply-side platform (SSP) Broadsign Reach and Heurist’s demand-side platform (DSP) CAASie. This new integration provides CAASie’s user base of local advertisers with access to premium DOOH screens across Australia and brings Broadsign Reach DSP integrations to over thirty, making it one of the most widely accessible DOOH supply sources globally.

Taryn Syratt, GM at Heurist, stated, “The most amazing thing that digital marketing has achieved is giving anyone and everyone the ability to advertise – regardless of budget. This created opportunities and accessibility for big and small brands alike.”

“It’s thanks to the ease, flexibility and trackability that online advertising brings, that traditional media has been left behind. Small businesses don’t necessarily know how to value or make use of the top-of-funnel and brand-building media. CAASie is our stepping-stone in the direction to make out-of-home more valuable, accessible and easily available to the little guys – the ones who have never had the opportunity or inclination before. Our partnership with Broadsign makes this possible. We’re really excited by the opportunities that Broadsign will bring for CAASie and its users,” Syratt added.

“Most demand-side platforms do a great job in servicing the bigger agencies and advertisers. CAASie is different in that it has been built with small businesses in mind. These businesses can now get their brand on a billboard in just a few clicks and from the publisher’s perspective, a lot of the friction often associated with transacting the long tail of advertisers is removed. Integrating our supply-side platform, Broadsign Reach, with CAASie makes a lot of sense as it connects our publisher partners with an even broader range of advertisers,” explained Ben Allman, Sales Director for Australia & New Zealand at Broadsign.

About Broadsign

Broadsign is making it easier than ever for publishers, agencies and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering 187,000 digital screens in airports, shopping malls, health clinics, transit systems and more, Broadsign is at the heart of people’s lives.

The Broadsign platform enables marketers and agencies to easily book screens and has helped brands like Pepsi, Turkish Airlines, The UFC, Unilever, Volkswagen, John Lewis and more, launch successful programmatic DOOH campaigns. For more information please visit broadsign.com

About CAASie

Built by advertisers for advertisers – Heurist’s home-grown demand-side platform, CAASie, boasts an exceptionally user-friendly interface that breaks down the barrier to entry and expands the out-of-home market in Australia.

As a cross-supplier marketplace that enables real-time bidding for out-of-home assets, CAASie creates an un-tapped avenue for Australian media vendors to increase their revenue whilst simultaneously levelling the playing field for direct buyers and small-medium sized enterprises, who currently don’t have a strong footing in the Australian out-of-home market. For more information, visit heurist.com.au.