COVID-19 Update from the Broadsign Team

No doubt about it, this is a difficult time for all of us, both in our business and personal lives. The OOH industry will adapt over the coming weeks, but we’re here for you. To ease the burden on our business partners and our communities, we have taken proactive measures to keep our people healthy and ensure full business continuity and services at the highest level.

Our team

As a global company, we have been following the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), along with regional health authorities, and preparing for the possibility of a remote work environment for several weeks now. To help flatten-the-curve and reduce the risk to our workforce, our teams have begun the transition to remote work. This operation started late last week and over 90% are ready, with the rest following shortly once remote QA, support & test environments are fully set up.

Operations and services

Our global team of product and industry experts remains fully operational, and we can confidently and securely continue to deliver product and service updates to you through all our available channels. We are well prepared to ensure full business continuity over this challenging period of time and remain committed and available.

If you have any questions, please reach out to your business or support representative. We will continue to keep you updated as the situation evolves.

Our thoughts are with all of you and anyone who has been directly impacted by COVID-19.