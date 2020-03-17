Broadsign Platform Overview
Ad ServerContent & Network ManagementStatic CampaignsProgrammatic Supply-Side PlatformLocal Signage Messaging
Our PlansSell 10% more campaigns
Launch a Programmatic DOOH Campaign
DSP PartnersOutMoove DSPInventory Catalog
Measurement & AttributionCase Studies
Launch an In-Store Advertising Network
Retail Media: In-Store Report 2025Scaling In-Store Signage NetworksUnlocking New Retail RevenueMonetizing Contextual Retail Media
Retail BlogUpcoming Events
Customer SpotlightsEBooks and WebinarsUpcoming EventsBlog
Broadsign PlatformContent & Network ManagementBroadsign ControlGuaranteed CampaignsBroadsign DirectStatic CampaignsBroadsign AyudaProgrammatic CampaignsBroadsign ReachLocal Signage MessagingBroadsign Publish
English

BlogCOVID-19 Update from the Broadsign Team

COVID-19 Update from the Broadsign Team

March 17, 2020Rob Côté

COVID-19 Update from the Broadsign Team

COVID-19 Update from the Broadsign Team

No doubt about it, this is a difficult time for all of us, both in our business and personal lives. The OOH industry will adapt over the coming weeks, but we’re here for you. To ease the burden on our business partners and our communities, we have taken proactive measures to keep our people healthy and ensure full business continuity and services at the highest level.

Our team

As a global company, we have been following the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), along with regional health authorities, and preparing for the possibility of a remote work environment for several weeks now. To help flatten-the-curve and reduce the risk to our workforce, our teams have begun the transition to remote work. This operation started late last week and over 90% are ready, with the rest following shortly once remote QA, support & test environments are fully set up. 

Operations and services

Our global team of product and industry experts remains fully operational, and we can confidently and securely continue to deliver product and service updates to you through all our available channels. We are well prepared to ensure full business continuity over this challenging period of time and remain committed and available.

If you have any questions, please reach out to your business or support representative. We will continue to keep you updated as the situation evolves.

Our thoughts are with all of you and anyone who has been directly impacted by COVID-19.

Rob Côté
Rob Côté

Recommended

August 5, 2026

A sneak peek at the data-backed findings in our 2026 Programmatic DOOH Trends Report

Read Article

August 4, 2026

Cinema advertising is back. Here’s why it’s more valuable than ever

Read Article

July 16, 2026

Broadsign x ALOOH 2026: Insights from Leading LATAM OOH Media Owners

Read Article

Broadsign Announces Acquisition of Place Exchange

Learn more