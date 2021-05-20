Exciting staff updates with a new CTO, SVP of Strategy & VP of Programmatic Success

As we’re sure it has been for many companies, this past year has been a time for reflection and evolution at Broadsign.

While an incredibly challenging year for our industry, it gave us the opportunity to advance a number of priorities that we have been talking about for years.

In particular, we focused on two main areas:

Advancing our thinking and roadmap planning to achieve a unified product platform

Preparing for the recovery and adoption of programmatic trading across the advertising ecosystem

To ensure that we continue to advance on both of these priorities, we’ve made some changes to our organizational structure, and we’re happy to announce three new roles:

Bryan Mongeau promoted to CTO

A Broadsign veteran, Bryan has been with us since our humble beginnings. His deep knowledge in the OOH industry paired with his background in software development – and of course his passion for Broadsign – make us truly excited about his promotion!

In his new role, he will oversee the engineering and product departments to implement an agile and strategic approach to delivering outstanding user experiences and an exciting product roadmap across all our products.

Adam Green to head up strategy

Adam joined us three years ago as the general manager of our fledgeling programmatic platforms business and quickly grew it from a team of three employees to an entire powerhouse group. The startup-like team has now merged with the rest of the Broadsign team to further our path towards a unified vision.

Having successfully strategized a path to success with programmatic, Adam is taking on a new role as SVP of Strategy for the broader company. He will be heading the search for innovative areas to expand in today, tomorrow and beyond!

Edith Gagné to take on programmatic success

In Edith’s new role as VP of Programmatic Success, she will work with publishers, DSPs and advertisers to ensure that all are set up, that campaigns are delivering as they should, and that all our partners are ready to excel with programmatic DOOH.

We’ve heard it time and time again: the need for education in the programmatic space is evident in order for both publishers and buyers to succeed with DOOH.

Edith has nearly twenty years of experience in out-of-home, with one of her first roles actually being a manager of training and competency development. Her path has come full circle – a mandate of her new role is to ensure proper training and education of our partners!

Congratulations Bryan, Adam and Edith on your new roles and we can’t wait to see what the future holds!