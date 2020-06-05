I’m so proud of the Broadsign team

By Burr Smith, CEO

Earlier this year, Broadsign was named one of the top employers in Montreal. Today, we were named one of the top small and medium employers in Canada.

Both awards reflect an analysis of a number of corporate qualities, including office culture, employee benefits, and growth trajectory. These qualities have also taken on new significance in our current moment.

It’s no secret that the whole out-of-home industry, including our company, has been greatly affected by distancing policies implemented around the world. We’ve had to make some difficult decisions and take dramatic steps to change the way we work across the company.

I hope you’ll excuse my bias when I say that I think the organization has done an exceptional job of this. Transitioning everyone to remote work has gone better than I could have hoped, and all our teams have stepped up to maintain the same high standards we hold ourselves to even in these unfamiliar and uncertain times. Everyone has come together with enthusiasm and determination to support our colleagues, customers, and partners as best we can.

One thing I’ve taken away from this experience: It has demonstrated the strength of the core values that influence everything we do at Broadsign.

A shared dedication to honouring our commitments, treating everyone with respect, and always doing what is right are what allow us to continue to do great things in the face of difficulty. They’re key qualities we look for in our team, and seeing them represented so well by everyone in the company leaves no doubt in my mind that it is truly our people who make Broadsign such a great place to work.

My congratulations and thanks to everyone on our team for shaping our company into what it is today. Getting to work with you is one of the great joys of my life.