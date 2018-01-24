Modernize your DOOH sales with Broadsign Direct

As the industry continues its growth and evolution, more advertisers are looking to add digital out-of-home (DOOH) to their campaigns. With 94% of media planners ready to allocate the same or an even greater portion of their media budget to DOOH in the next three years, media owners have many opportunities to grow their business.

However, the loops, slots and flights lingo traditionally used to sell DOOH isn’t what the majority of digital media buyers are used to. Instead, they work with audiences, impressions and cost per thousand (CPM). With the newest features added to Broadsign Direct, media owners now have the flexibility to plan and price DOOH campaigns in terms and numbers that work for every buyer.

Create CPM based campaigns

CPM is a pricing model typically used when buying online display, TV, email, video, and social media advertising space. With prices set per one thousand advertisement impressions, it’s easy for advertisers to calculate exactly how much it costs to reach their consumers. This standardized value provides advertisers with a benchmark to compare each channel while planning, deploying and reviewing the results of a marketing campaign. By offering CPM pricing for DOOH, you are communicating the value of your screens to digital media buyers in a language they are more familiar with.

While CPMs vary greatly depending on the network, screen location and audience type, DOOH CPMs are comparable to other marketing channels including TV, radio, online and print. However, research shows that DOOH actually produces stronger results than other marketing channels, making it a solid investment for any campaign.

With Broadsign Direct, media owners can now assign a price to each screen based on impressions delivered. From there, sales teams can quickly generate proposals based on each advertiser’s particular CPM budget.

Target based on campaign goals

Advertisers will have a specific audience they wish to reach and goals they wish to achieve. Their campaign creative, messages and timing are all influenced by this target audience and the goals.

To achieve optimal results for a campaign with Broadsign Direct, media owners can now search for and select screens based on each advertiser’s specific campaign goals, including target audience, campaign budget, average CPM, and any combination of the three.

Target based on share of voice and loops and slots

While there are new ways to build a campaign, the traditional loops, slots, share of voice and location-based method to select screens for a campaign still dominates the DOOH industry. This model is particularly interesting for brands looking to take over a specific location and make a bold statement.

With Broadsign Direct, media owners can continue to sell campaigns on a share of voice and loops and slots basis, and even chose to set a premium price for guaranteed screen time.

Ensure campaign success

As campaigns progress, Broadsign Direct’s real-time performance statistics can help keep tabs on how well they are meeting their goals. With a quick glance at the progress bar, media owners can see how much of the target budget or target audience the campaign has reached. If an unforeseen event occurs, the issue is quickly surfaced and media owners can take appropriate action to ensure the campaign successfully reaches its goals.