Introducing Broadsign Control Live and Broadsign Control 13.0

While centralized control of screens is necessary for any well-functioning digital signage network, it comes with a drawback: you aren’t always near your screens. This means that a large portion of monitoring and maintenance must be done remotely.

To better ensure your screens are running and performing as they should, we have developed an add-on product: Broadsign Control Live, a set of tools that enable you to trigger changes on your players on-demand and visually identify potential playback issues.

Uncover potential issues with a player monitoring center

As screenshots are captured, the new player monitoring center gives you a visual representation of your screens, prioritizing those that are showing potential problems, such as screens that are blank, or those showing a black or blue screen. This enables you to proactively spot potential issues quickly and address them accordingly.

Know exactly what’s playing with remote s creenshot capture

With Broadsign Control Live, you can see exactly what’s playing on every screen without having to send a person on-site. Remote screenshots enable you to quickly troubleshoot and obtain visual confirmation that every campaign is playing as it should. These screenshots can also be pushed to a third-party web page such as a customer portal or screenshot proof-of-play reports.

Make instant changes with on-demand player polling

As we know, things don’t always go quite as planned. Screens might not be displaying as they should, someone may have made a simple scheduling mistake or advertisers may want to suddenly change creative, update campaign frequency or even put an immediate stop to a campaign. With Broadsign Control Live, your team can push these changes instantly without having to wait for the player to poll the server.

Broadsign Control 13.0: go further with dynamic and data-driven campaigns

The advertising landscape is getting more competitive by the minute. Every agency and brand is vying for consumer attention, of which there is limited supply. With its high-impact, large format screens and reach, DOOH is continuing to grow as the medium of choice when brands want to be noticed.

Even so, for an out-of-home campaign to be a success, it must still be delivered to the right audience at the right time. Every message needs to be contextual and relevant, and this can be achieved with the help of dynamic content and data-driven campaigns.

Easily support more dynamic content with SmartFeed

By updating content automatically based on external triggers, dynamic campaigns allow for more contextual content. Rather than displaying the same creative throughout the duration of the campaign, advertisers can better engage audiences by updating content as situations change.

With the new Broadsign Control SmartFeed feature, you can tap into virtually any data source to activate dynamic content and campaigns on your network. By creating scripts in Broadsign Control, JSON or XML data feeds can be easily set to activate campaigns or trigger a particular creative. Examples include sports scores, traffic or even your customers’ custom data, SmartFeed are also a great option for non ad-based content to increase messaging context or sales. Here are a few examples:

Retail: trigger different creatives depending on inventory levels

Healthcare: better inform patients by altering displayed wait times according to employee availability

QSR: upsell certain items by displaying different menus based on the weather

Cinema: update lobby screens with real-time award and ceremony results

Smart cities: build excitement across the city with special content when the local team is winning

Provide your customers with more detailed dynamic content proof-of-play reporting

While advertisers can get more creative with dynamic campaigns, creating various versions of the creatives can require some extra resources. To be sure their efforts are paying off, your advertisers can now analyze the results of their campaign with the Broadsign Control proof-of-play (PoP) log that can now display data based on which content was displayed in HTML5-based dynamic content.

For example, if a campaign for a coffee shop was set to display a hot cappuccino when it was raining and an iced latte when it was sunny, the report can now show when and how many times each message was displayed. This will enable the coffee shop to better correlate its sales to a specific version of creative.

Do more with improved audience data features

Dual Quividi support

You can now capture Quividi audience data and adjust messaging accordingly on dual sided totems using a single player.

Statistical audience API

Import third-party data from companies such as Nielsen, Route and GeoPath, directly in Broadsign Control to generate campaign audience reports in real time.

And one extra thing! Our documentation has migrated to Flare

We have now migrated our documentation to Flare. This will enable our customers to search our docs more quickly and efficiently.

