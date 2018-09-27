Introducing VAST support on Broadsign Reach

It’s full steam ahead to the programmatic future of digital out-of-home, and our latest announcement marks an important milestone on the way forward.

Today, we’re pleased to announce the availability of video ad serving templates (VAST) for Broadsign Reach. With VAST, we’re opening the door for media buyers to transact omnichannel digital and DOOH campaigns programmatically, from any DSP or other campaign management platform that can traffic a VAST URL.

What is VAST?

Created by the Interactive Advertising Bureau, VAST is a standard that helps advertisers serve their ads to video players hosted by publishers across different channels and formats.

VAST tags are pieces of code that communicate with a DSP or ad server to indicate what ought to be played based on targeting criteria:

Which ad to play

How the ad should appear

How long it should last

Where to find the ad (the ad server)

And more

VAST is an important standard in online video advertising, used across websites, mobile applications and other channels, like DOOH, that incorporate videos and advertising. It helps ensure consistent delivery of media across many different channels, and allows for easier transactions for both the buyer and publisher.



What VAST brings to Broadsign Reach

By adding support for VAST to Broadsign Reach, our programmatic DOOH platform, we have made it possible for advertisers to buy inventory on the Broadsign Reach network from most omnichannel DSPs. These transactions can be made regardless of whether there is an official integration between our network and that DSP.

Beyond simply allowing for programmatic transactions from most DSPs, an important benefit of this arrangement is the ability to streamline operations and media reporting within a preferred DSP and reporting engine. DOOH impressions and playout schedules, however, will need to be reported separately by the publisher, as VAST cannot calculate multiple impressions per ad play (something necessary for accurate DOOH data) natively.



Though a native integration between a DSP and Broadsign Reach will provide the best, most complete programmatic buying experience, VAST tags offer a compelling and quick alternative for buyers working with non-integrated DSPs. If you want to dip your toes into the waters of programmatic DOOH, this option is a great way to do so.

Q&A

Q: How does VAST compare to native integration between a DSP and Broadsign Reach?

A: Whenever possible, we highly recommend using either a natively integrated DSP (best) or a DSP integrated via the Rubicon Project (like Media Math or Adelphic) instead of VAST. These kinds of integrations offer more accurate audience data and impressions counts. They may also provide access to useful DOOH-specific features, such as triggers based on weather or external data feeds.

Q: How does VAST affect control over a campaign?

A: VAST enables advertisers to directly control campaign pacing by increasing or decreasing spend to meet goals or react to market conditions.

Q: How quickly can VAST purchases be made?

A: Once the VAST tag’s functionality has been verified, creative is approved and pricing has been negotiated, the campaign is mostly left in the hands of the advertisers. Changes can occur in real time.

Q: How can I enable VAST purchases through Broadsign Reach on my DOOH network?

A: There are a few steps. First, you need to on-board your inventory onto Broadsign Reach. Next, you will need to perform price negotiation and invoicing directly with the advertiser. Finally, you need to load the VAST tag via Broadsign Reach to enable communication with the advertiser’s DSP. This will help to ensure the correct video plays.

Want to get going with programmatic DOOH?

Get started with Broadsign Reach today!

