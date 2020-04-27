With our OOH From Home webinars, we’re bringing OOH right to you

These past weeks have shown us some shining examples of the creativity and utility of OOH, with businesses from around the world helping spread guidance and messages of thanks when we need them most. While this situation will likely continue for some time, it heartens us to know that we can be proud of how our industry has responded.

As we look forward to a broader return to life outside the home, we at Broadsign wanted to do our part to help anyone with an interest in out-of-home use this time to the fullest. While business as we normally think of it may not always be possible to conduct at the moment, this shared time in seclusion can still be a good time to learn, adapt, and get ready to grow once life is back on track.

And so, we’re pleased to introduce a new webinar series: OOH From Home. Our goal is for these webinars to help media owners and media buyers alike re-examine our industry, enhance efficiency, and develop strong strategies for the months and years ahead.

This series was put together by members of our team and with the help and participation of friends from across the industry. We offer our wholehearted thanks to all of them for their assistance.

Our first webinar in the series, 7 key steps to modernize your OOH business, will be delivered Wednesday, April 29, at 10 ET. You can find the link to this webinar, as well as all the others in this series, available here. We will be adding additional webinars to this series over time.

Stay healthy and stay safe. We hope to have you join us for a webinar soon.