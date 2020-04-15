Download our free COVID-19 HTML5 templates for DOOH

We’re now weeks into our shared isolation, and while some parts of the globe are finding opportunities to make slight reductions in preventative measures, it’s clear that we have to wait a while longer before we get back to normal.

That’s one reason why we’re such fans of the ongoing efforts by the OOH community. Around the world, businesses are using screen space to spread useful reminders, updates, and encouragement to audiences all over the world. It’s going to be a big help over the long haul, and we decided we wanted to do our part to further this cause.

That’s why we put together the following HTML5 templates, which are free to modify and use wherever you like. We hope you find them useful.

Stay safe and stay healthy, everyone. We’re in this together.

Download the image + HTML5 files here (landscape + portrait)

