PublishYour Way
Empower local teams to easily display beautiful custom digital signage messages with template-based content management
Messaging with a local spin
No matter how many locations your network spans, give each one a unique touch by enabling local teams to easily display beautiful custom content that is relevant to their audience.
Consistent branding in every location
Provide users with access to a library of images, videos and design templates to ensure their content matches your look and feel without having to approve every message.
Content with bold creativity
Engage your audiences with innovative, dynamic and responsive content that uses HTML5 templates, adaptable to every screen resolution.
Health Media Network
Broadsign Publish enables our practices to display their own custom messages to their patients, allowing them to create a much better and much more targeted communication strategy.
Little training required
With just a few simple steps, any user can quickly create and display unique content on their screens, no technical or design skills required.
Automated scheduling for easy messaging
Broadsign Publish syncs directly with Broadsign Control to ensure local content fits seamlessly into your network's overall messaging schedule.