Optimize your DOOH network with dynamic campaign management

When discussing growth strategies for an out-of-home (OOH) network, the focus often remains on how to sell more to more buyers. While it is an essential factor for growth, a more urgent question is whether your operational processes are robust and efficient enough to support your desired growth seamlessly.

Despite significant technological advancements in campaign management, particularly for digital out-of-home (DOOH), many media owners still optimize their network and inventory usage manually. Although adopting new technology may seem like a substantial investment of time and cost, maintaining the status quo not only hinders but also limits your network’s growth potential.

Manually shuffling campaigns to optimize inventory usage and accommodate incoming campaign requests from advertisers is not only time-consuming and error-prone but also unsustainable for long-term growth. Why opt for a manual process when there are tools purpose-built to provide the best way to allocate inventory and maximize fill rates?

Meet Broadsign’s optimization engine

For media owners looking for a smarter, more automated approach to optimizing their network, Broadsign’s optimization engine is the tool for you. Available for directly sold DOOH campaigns leveraging flexible campaign types, it’s designed to ensure that campaigns deliver on target, while optimizing your inventory usage to maximize revenue. Our optimization engine runs continuously in the background, even overnight, to ensure your network is always optimally filled.

Broadsign’s optimization engine works its magic through two key features: campaign rebalancing and reallocation. Rebalancing adjusts the pacing of a campaign, speeding it up or slowing it down, to keep under- or over-performing campaigns on track.

The reallocation feature is used at the time of booking. If an advertiser’s incoming request requires a screen that is already booked by another campaign, the system will automatically reorganize how screens are allocated to each campaign, while ensuring that newly allocated screens still fit campaign requirements.

How we helped media owners deliver more campaigns, more efficiently

You might be wondering how Broadsign’s optimization engine performs in the real world. Well, here’s some data just from 2024 demonstrating how we helped media owners make the most out of their inventory. 26% of all directly sold flexible DOOH campaigns booked through the Broadsign Platform leveraged our rebalancing feature. Users who leveraged our rebalancing feature had three times more campaigns on target and 37% fewer underperforming campaigns.

While the data for reallocation varied due to each media owner’s network being different, most could accommodate, on average 10% to 20% more campaigns. However, a few select were able to achieve up to 40% more campaigns. If that wasn’t enough to convince you, let’s take a look at some customer success stories.

75Media was able to increase its fill rates by 15%

In 2024, 80% of DOOH campaigns that ran on 75Media’s network leveraged flexible campaigns. The favoured campaign type was the Campaign Average Share of Voice (SoV), which allows advertisers to define the average percentage of screen time their ad should get over the campaign’s duration.

So what makes it flexible? The SoV on each screen can shift from day to day to make room for other campaigns, as long as the target average SoV across all screens is consistently met over the course of the campaign. Broadsign’s optimization engine makes this possible by leveraging our rebalancing feature to modify the pace at which a campaign is delivered to guarantee results.

Orb achieved 99% ad delivery rates

Irish media owner Orb leveraged Play Goal campaigns to introduce flexible selling to its more traditional clients. This allows the client to define how many times they want the ad to play within a given time frame, and Broadsign’s optimization engine ensures that the goal is not only met but optimally distributed across all selected screens throughout the campaign’s duration.

Through Broadsign’s PoP reports, Orb has shown ad delivery rates of up to 99% on flexible campaigns and 95% on slot-based campaigns. Access to this data has not only allowed Orb to reassure its traditional buyers of the effectiveness of flexible campaigns but also helped them attract new customers.

As media owners, like 75Media and Orb have demonstrated, embracing automation through Broadsign’s optimization engine isn’t just a nice-to-have—it’s a strategic advantage. By automating certain operational processes, like campaign pacing and screen allocation, media owners can unlock new inventory potential, deliver more campaigns with greater precision, and ultimately boost revenue without increasing workload. If you’re serious about scaling your network while maintaining top-tier performance, it’s time to leave manual processes behind and let Broadsign’s optimization engine work for you.

