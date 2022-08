Like most modern consumers, Canadians have high expectations of their media, demanding they have attributes that denote quality. Key among these are:

Attractive Design

Entertainment Factor

Sensory Appeal

In order to succeed in the Canadian digital signage space, it is therefore imperative to choose a software platform that allows you to strike those notes. A great platform should allow you to deliver high-quality media with no hiccups or downtime; display campaigns and content that are relevant both to the location they are in and to outside conditions, such as the weather, sports scores, or financial market health; and that impart a sense of movement or dynamism that catches the eye.