Wednesday, February 5, 2025

12h00 - 21h00 CET

Seventy Barcelona

Carrer de Còrsega, 344, 352, Eixample, 08037 Barcelona, Spain

Pack your bags and get ready for:

  • Networking opportunities with OOH experts and Broadsigners from around the world.
  • Deep dives into the biggest topics and trends shaping the industry in 2024
  • A special preview of our 2024 product roadmap – exciting things are in the works!
  • Panel discussions on topics like campaign planning and management, revenue growth, flexible campaigns, static OOH, and more.

Don't forget cocktails, tapas, and tons of fun!

Reserve your spot!