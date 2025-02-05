Wednesday, February 5, 2025
12h00 - 21h00 CET
Seventy Barcelona
Carrer de Còrsega, 344, 352, Eixample, 08037 Barcelona, Spain
Pack your bags and get ready for:
- Networking opportunities with OOH experts and Broadsigners from around the world.
- Deep dives into the biggest topics and trends shaping the industry in 2024
- A special preview of our 2024 product roadmap – exciting things are in the works!
- Panel discussions on topics like campaign planning and management, revenue growth, flexible campaigns, static OOH, and more.
Don't forget cocktails, tapas, and tons of fun!