Connecting the industry.One day only.Maximum impact.
Join us for the next chapter of OOH.
Experience the annual Broadsign Connect Summit 2026, your premier one-day exclusive in the heart of Barcelona.
This focused event delivers essential industry insights and an in-depth look at our platform roadmap, as well as the connections you need to drive innovation across your network immediately and define the next chapter for OOH.
Event Details
Feb4 2026
Barcelona, Spain
12:00 - 21:00 CET
Seventy Barcelona, Carrer de Còrsega, 344, 352, Eixample, 08037 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open at 12:00 CET for registration and a light lunch.
Sessions kick off at 13:00 CET.
Stay after the sessions for our networking happy hour with cocktails and authentic tapas!
Confirmed Speakers
Hear directly from the innovators shaping the out-of-home advertising landscape, with more to come!
Dino
Burbidge
Creativity and Innovation Expert
Dinova Ltd
Arno
Buskop
Senior Director Data Strategy
Broadsign
Tom
Goddard
Chairman
OOH Capital
François
Hechme
VP of Products
Broadsign
Gavin
Lee
Senior Director of Products
Broadsign
Sabrina
Allard
Director of Product Marketing
Broadsign
This isn’t just a conference.
It's your strategy session for the year ahead.
Top 5 reasons to attend
(besides those famous cocktails and tapas)
Exclusive roadmap reveal
Get a first look at the Broadsign Platform evolution and our 2026 product roadmap. Know exactly where we’re going next and how it benefits your business.
The new data currency
Dive deep into the power of data and measurement in OOH. Learn how to leverage advanced insights to unlock new revenue streams.
Creative innovation
Be inspired by Dino Burbidge and others on the cutting edge of creativity, AI, and technology in digital out-of-home.
Customer success stories
See real-world examples of how your peers are maximizing the Broadsign Platform to optimize inventory, drive yield, and win campaigns.
High-value networking
Connect directly with Broadsigners and build powerful relationships with global OOH media owners and experts who are facing the same challenges and opportunities as you.