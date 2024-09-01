The Devil Wears Prada 2 Private Screening

You’re invited to an exclusive screening of the Devil Wears Prada 2! 👠

Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking.

(This Event? Actually is.)

It’s been 20 years since we first learned the difference between cerulean and lapis. Back then, our jeans were dangerously low, our hair was aggressively straightened, and our "going out ‘fits" may have featured some questionable accessories.

While we’ve all had a collective glow-up since the mid-2000s (and traded flip phones for Slack notifications) it’s time to see if the fashion industry - and Andy Sachs - can still keep up!

Place Exchange by Broadsign and NCM are excited to invite you and a +1 to an exclusive screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

We’re handling everything, including the concessions. Yes, that means the carbs are on us. Suggested dress code: We’ve all evolved past "jeans and a cute top" (or have we?). We’d love to see your 2026 glow-up. Show us your best "Agency Chic style"; whether that’s a power blazer, a subtle nod to 2006 editorial style -or just something Miranda wouldn't scoff at.

RSVP by April 25 using the form below.

RSVP by April 25 using the form on the right.