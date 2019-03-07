What goes on at a Broadsign Summit? Take a look behind the scenes to learn what our events are all about and see what industry leaders have to say about their experience attending.

About the video: Since 2018, Broadsign has organized summit events where customers, partners, and fellow industry leaders can gather to discuss the most significant trends in the out-of-home space and to get a glimpse of what the future holds for the Broadsign platform. From relatively modest roots as an opportunity for customers to get face-to-face time with our team, our summits have become hot invitations that are highly anticipated by leading figures and media in digital out-of-home and digital signage. There are many more summits to come, and we hope to see you at one!