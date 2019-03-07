Dig into the creative and technical challenges and opportunities in digital out-of-home today with leaders from Kinetic Worldwide, Grand Visual, and Voodooh. A part of the Broadsign Summit series. About the video: Great digital out-of-home advertising is dynamic, built from creative ideas and smart technical execution that take full advantage of the medium. It’s a simple enough idea in theory, but it’s a combination that seems elusive in practice. At the ISE Broadisgn Summit in 2019, we invited Oskar Op de Beke (Creative Lead, Kinetic Worldwide), Keith Nilsen (Founder, Voodooh), and Ric Albert (Creative Director, Grand Visual) to share their views on the state of DOOH advertising today. Touching on everything from the importance of context, to influential campaigns, to what our expectations should be of high-quality DOOH campaigns, the panel offered some great food for thought for DOOH network owners and outdoor creative professionals alike. See more from Broadsign: Request a demo of the Broadsign Platform https://broadsign.com/request-a-demo/ Visit Broadsign.com for digital out-of-home software, news and views https://broadsign.com