Burr Smith
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Winner of Outstanding Individual Award, 2020 Global Digital Signage Award
We believe in a world where digital and real-life experiences collide. Where campaigns drive growth, build excitement and prompt innovation. Where digital interactions inspire conversations and connect communities. Where bold creativity inspires bright ideas.
We're making it easier than ever for media publishers, agencies and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Lighting up airports, shopping malls, health clinics, transit systems and more, our platform powers messaging at the heart of people's lives.
Chief Financial Officer
Sr. Vice President, International Operations
Chief Revenue Officer
Chief Technology Officer
Sr. Vice President, Strategy
Vice President, Corporate Development
Vice President, Finance
Vice President, Global Head of Media Sales
Vice President, Programmatic Success
Vice President, Engineering
Vice President, Marketing
Vice President, Products
Vice President, Client Services
General Manager, Broadsign APAC