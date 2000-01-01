Be bright,Be Bold

We're on a mission to light up the world

We believe in a world where digital and real-life experiences collide. Where campaigns drive growth, build excitement and prompt innovation. Where digital interactions inspire conversations and connect communities. Where bold creativity inspires bright ideas.

We're making it easier than ever for media publishers, agencies and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Lighting up airports, shopping malls, health clinics, transit systems and more, our platform powers messaging at the heart of people's lives.

Over 1 million signs across the globe

300,000 digital screens lit up

82 countries and growing

24 billion ads served per month

95 billion impressions per month

Broadsign Leadership

Burr Smith

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Winner of Outstanding Individual Award, 2020 Global Digital Signage Award

Dana Tunks

Chief Financial Officer

Joe Cotugno

Sr. Vice President, International Operations

Maarten Dollevoet

Chief Revenue Officer

Bryan Mongeau

Chief Technology Officer

Adam Green

Sr. Vice President, Strategy

Raphael Abele

Vice President, Corporate Development

Tracy Anema

Vice President, Finance

John Dolan

Vice President, Global Head of Media Sales

Edith Gagne

Vice President, Programmatic Success

Giovan Gentile

Vice President, Engineering

Liseanne Gillham

Vice President, Marketing

François Hechme

Vice President, Products

Franco Romanelli

Vice President, Client Services

Remi Roques

General Manager, Broadsign APAC